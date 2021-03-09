From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was a bloody clash between the youths of Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State and the police in the area on Tuesday, leading to the death of a youth in the community and the burning of the divisional police station.

An eyewitness from the area told our correspondent that trouble started when some policemen on an arrest mission to the community were resisted by the youths who allegedly attacked the officers.

The officers, in an attempt to save themselves, were said to have shot into the air, with a stray bullet hitting the victim who later died at a hospital.

His death angered the youths of the community, who were said to have mobilised and set the divisional police station at Isinweke on fire, the witness said.

t has also been learned that two other police officers sustained machete injuries during the melee.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, explaining further that two of the policemen who went to effect the arrest were attacked and injured by the youths who freed a suspect in the process.

The police spokesperson clarified that the shooting by the police officer was not intentional but a warning shot to scare off the restless youths, a stay bullet striking the victim in the process.

Ikeokwu disclosed that the policemen involved in the incident have been deployed to the station, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, had ordered an investigation into the matter.