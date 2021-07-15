From Gyang Bere, Jos

Angry youths, yesterday, blocked the major Abuja-Jos express route and obstructed the smooth flow of vehicles into Jos, the Plateau State capital, in protest over the killing of two people, in a bloody attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, in Kum village of Riyom Local Government Area of the State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9pm, on Tuesday, left one Mr. Titus John and Iliya Dalyop dead.

Member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong confirmed the incident and said the deceased persons were ambushed and killed.

He alleged that the killing took place a few hours after the operatives of the Operation Safe Haven withdrew themselves from the community.

“It is true that two persons were killed on Tuesday night, in Kum village of Riyom LGA by gunmen. The attacks on the people have been going on in the last few weeks.

“Crops on farmlands have been destroyed and the villagers left hopelessly without any help coming their way. The people are tired, they are left to their fate. We need the government to be more proactive and come to the aid of the helpless villagers.”

It was gathered that youths in the affected communities mobilised themselves and staged a peaceful protest to draw the government’s attention to the havoc wreaked in their communities by suspected herdsmen.

Former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Jugul said effort has been on top gear to calm the situation.

He said the protest had been peaceful, but cautioned the youth against taking the law into their hands, while he condemned the killings and destruction of crops on farmland in the communities.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.