From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some youths in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday, trooped out in protest against the purported killing of a 32-year-old businessman, Abiola Afolabi and detention of his friend, Matthew, by the state police command.

The protest attracted Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who accused the police of harassing the mother of one of the victims.

The Osun Police Watch, Dialogue 360, Transparency Accountability Group joined the protesting youths at the popular Ola-Iya Iconic flyover bridge where they prevented vehicular movement for hours.

Speaking with journalists during the protest, Comrade Oluwasegun Idowu said: “Abiola Afolabi was in front of his house at the Capital Area, Osogbo on Sunday April 3, 2022 when some policemen arrived in his house, shot him on his leg and arrested his friend and one other person. The police denied him access to his lawyer and family member. A family member who visited one of them was beaten by the police.