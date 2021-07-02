From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W) has renewed it’s call on Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and other elected government officials from Delta north senatorial district (Anioma) to give succinct accounts of their stewardship to their constituents.

AYF-W which is the umbrella body of youths in Anioma nation of Delta State had in January this year, poached government officials from the area to brief their constituents on their successes, a move that was ignored.

But in a statement by it’s publicity secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo, the group said it will take a step further to drag the officials concerned to court if they continued to ignore their constituents.

Ekwukwo said AYF-W is committed to good governance and effective representation for the people aimed at fast tracking human capital development, noting that rendering account of stewardship would give constituents first hand information of their achievements.

He added that the platform would give constituents to present to their pressing needs for immediate government.

Ekwukwo regretted that six months after the genuine demand for stewardship, “representatives have all recklessly ignored this noble call. To us, this is unacceptable.

“This flagrant disrespect and nonchalant behaviour towards their constituents by our lawmakers notwithstanding, as a responsible group that AYF-W prides itself, following the receipt and acknowledgement of a reminder sent to them, we hereby demand again that this simple request of Ndi-Anioma will be respected and acted upon as refusal or failure to do so will leave us with no other option than to approach the law courts for legal action.”

Congratulating th nine local government council chairmen in Anioma nation on their inauguration, Ekwukwo urged them to make account of stewardship sacrosanct during their three-year tenure.

He implored the council chairmen to insist on local government autonomy to “transform their council areas and avoid the lust for primitive accumulation of wealth and power.’

He said local government chapters of AYF-W have been empowered to partner with the councils to work seamlessly “but at same time be prepared to confront squarely any sign of failure, looting and maladministration.”