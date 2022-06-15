From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some youths in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday, said they resisted alleged attempts by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deny them of participating in the on going voter registration exercise.

The youths claimed they stopped alleged attempts by INEC officials to smuggle the registration machine from Oshimili South Local Government Area registration centre with large population of registrants.

One of the youths, Witness Sylvester, also accused the officials of wasting time, noting that there was need for INEC to increase the number of machines to the centre as a result of surging population of registrants.

He said while the people were complaining that the available machines were not enough, the officials were taking out one of the machines to “unknown area, so we have to stop them.”

But the Public Relations Officer of INEC in Delta State, Mr. Bukola Ojeme, debunked the claims that the machine was being smuggled out to unknown area.

He said the machine was being taken to another area based on the rotational plan of the commission to cover all wards across the local government.

