Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Irate youths of Elugwu Ettam Community in Okpuitumo, Ikwo Local government Area of Ebonyi State have set ablaze the country home of Celestine Okah, husband of the state’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Wendy Uchechi Okah.

Source revealed that the youths laid some allegations against Mr. Okah, which he vehemently denied.

It was gathered that the Community’s village head had summoned Mr. Okah and ordered him to swear an oath, in accordance with customs and traditions of the community, but he refused.

Daily Sun gatheted that Mr. Okah reported the matter to the Police, which infuriated the youths, leading to the torching of his house.

The youths also burnt another building belonging to a member of the community, whose child was named after the victim’s wife, the commissioner.

By the time the police got to the scene, the destruction had been carried out, but they succeeded in rescuing the Mr Okah.

Police Spokesman, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident. She also said the Police rescued the victim.

When contacted on phone yesterday, wife of the victim and Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development refused to comment on the matter. “I don’t want to make any comment for now,” she said.

Reacting yesterday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, wondered why the community would take the laws into its hands.

He said the state government had waded into the matter, with a view to amicably settling the matter.