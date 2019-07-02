Angry youths in Obowo Council Area of Imo State, yesterday, set ablaze the Police Division, Otoko, in Obowo over alleged killing of a youth of the community by a trigger happy police officer.

The youths also set ablaze the police barracks with the police division headquarters and reportedly carted away arms, as the Divisional Police Officer escaped by the whiskers.

An eyewitness said trouble started when the deceased, Ikenna Ogbunigwe of Umuoke Obowo, allegedly confronted a police officer over a minor argument at a popular restaurant in the area.

He said the police officer pulled his gun and shot dead the deceased, adding that the said police officer also released gunshots in the air and fled when angry youths tried to apprehend him.

The Imo Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the matter and promised to get back to the reporter.