From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, has said that youths in Ekiti and Nigeria at large ought to be invested in so that they can become ‘leaders of tomorrow’ today.

Oni, a leader in the Ekiti State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) explained that developing youths in various meaningful ways and allowing them to participate actively in politics are some of the ways that will help them actualise their dreams.

Oni made the remarks during an interactive session in his country home in Ifaki Ekiti during the Ekiti Youths Conference. The conference was organized by Independent Democratic Elite Association (IDEA) in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The PDP leader commended the youths for the successful hosting of the conference, and emphasised the importance of engaging youths in active politics so that they can learn the ropes and take over from the older generations through mentoring, training and empowerment.

He, however, appealed to youths in the state to shun violence, thuggery, kidnapping, cultism, cyber crime, praise-singing for politicians, money bags and other social vices by ensuring that they engage in meaningful project development that could change their lives for the better. He counselled them to focus on education which Ekiti State is reputed and known for.

Commenting on the 2022 elections in the state, Oni, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), prayed for the peace of Ekiti and urged stakeholders to close ranks and take the party to the next level,saying ‘only peaceful coexistence, mutual cooperation, dialogue and collaboration are the ingredients that can sustain the party in Ekiti State.’

He reiterated commitment to the political fortune of Ekiti State through support for the youths and promotion of better ideas on Education, Social Welfare, Sport Development, Empowerment, Training and Human Capital Development throughout the length and breadth of the state and beyond with a view to making it a better place for all and sundry to live in.

