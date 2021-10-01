From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), National Association of Polytechnic Students(NAPS), African Students Education Support Initiative(ASESI), and Coalition of Nothern Groups(CNG) have called for collaborative support for the new Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Training Institute Nigeria, Dr. Henry Adebowale.

Leader of the coalition and the National President of NYU, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in a statement considered the appointment of Dr. Adimula as the 8th Chief Executive Officer of the Institute as a square peg in a square hole.

He said: “We are glad that the Governing Council of PTI appointed a seasoned and well-rooted staff of the institute. One of the ways of fostering infrastructural and intellectual growth in any academia is to prioritize the appointment of qualified staff of the same institution while choosing its head. Dr. Adimula’s appointment represents that demand.”

Obasi explained that Dr. Adimula joined the services of PTI in 1992 as a lecturer 2, and rose to the headship of the Institute, perhaps, as a result of hard work and positive contributions.

He said that Dr. Adimula, until his appointment was the Institute’s acting Principal and Chief Executive from July 4, 2020, to June 17, 2021. He was the former Vice-Principal of the Institute from December 4, 2019, to July 4, 2020.

Obasi thus cautioned some misinformed and misguided people who are on the demand for the reversal of Dr. Adimula’s appointment on the ground that every Chief Executive of Federal Institutions in Nigeria are people from those areas.

He said: “This claim is false and unfounded. Just to mention a few; The Vice-Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti is from Ebonyi State, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah is from Kwara State, the Vice-Chancellor, University of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof Charles A. Igwe is from Anambra State.

“That notwithstanding, the Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ebonyi State, Prof. Sunday Elom is from the same Ebonyi State, the Vice-Chancellor Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh is from Delta State but that doesn’t make it a law but a coincidence.

“We, therefore, unequivocally and unapologetically pass a vote of confidence on Dr. Adimula’s appointment as the 8th Chief Executive Officer of PTI Nigeria. Distractors must stay far and we encourage and welcome progressive partners that will support and guarantee a smooth running of the institute to achieving her set objectives.”

