From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, Odua Youth Parliament (OYP) and various students’ unions, have revealed plans to organise a one million-man march in Abuja to drum support for the only female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uju Ohanenye.

OYP speaker, Abdulmageed Oyeniyi, made the disclosure while endorsing Ohanenye aspiration at an event in Abuja yesterday. Other students groups that would team up with OYP and also contribute funds to her campaign include the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students and West African Students Union. The groups, however, failed to announce a date for the march.

Ohanenye said the country needed a woman in leadership position to drive her to greater heights with men having been in control for over 40 year without many tangible achievements.

“The touch of a woman is lacking in the governance of this country, and the earlier the men dropped their ego and admit this fact, the better for us all. I will take Nigeria as my child, the country wants a mother and that is why I am in the race to bring in that motherly touch that the country need at this time. I have no godfather. All I have is Nigerians.”