From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the death of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, George Obiozor, Igbo youths have enjoined his deputy, Kingsley Dozie, as well as South East governors to defend the interest of the zone in the forthcoming general elections.

The youths, under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said the zone cannot sit back to lose the presidency position to another zone again.

“Dozie and the entire leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, while mourning the passing of Obiozor which is very painful to all, should also endeavour to step-up to defend the collective interest of the entire Igbo race as the 2023 elections draw near.

“So many ethnic groups and tribes are working endlessly to pursue and defend the interest of their people and Ndigbo should buckle up to protect and defend the interest of her people.

“Dozie and Ohanaeze executive should defend the collective interest of over 50 million Igbo living in the country.

“The death of our revered leader is really painful and saddening but the fate of Ndigbo for the next four or eight years will be decided next month and March and we cannot afford to sit back and watch other people take what is rightfully ours.”

“We call on our South East governors, Igbo political leaders, traditional institutions and all Ndigbo to support Ohanaeze leadership as they work assiduously to defend the collective interest of our people.

“We, as youth leaders, will to support Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to ensure the interest of Ndigbo is protected as the elections draw near,” Ibem said.