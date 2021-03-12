From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Youths under the umbrella of Nigeria Youth Union (NYU), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and other groups have threatened to temporarily disrupt industrial peace and harmony at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, soon.

This, they said, was to deprive the traveling elites the opportunity to seek medical attention abroad, channeling the resources and strength to the cause of revamping the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria which are in dilapidated state.

The Youths were concerned about the daily deaths of women and children being recorded at the PHCs across the country due to ailments that could be easily attended to.

The Youths, thus, shut down the headquarters of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), on Friday, in a peaceful protest to drive home their message and reawaken the consciousness of the State and Local governments to the dilapidated state of the PHCs across the country.

With health being in concurrent list, the youths challenged the state and local governments to rise to the occasion and better the life of rural communities that depend on PHCs for health care services.

President of NYU, Chinonso Obasi, who led the protest said the exercise was in continuation of their determined effort alongside other like minds to cause a change in the primary health care system in Nigeria.

He said: “We have visited the Federal Ministry of Health where we were given certain information. From there, we headed to the headquarters of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and now we are here at the headquarters of ALGON.

“We have exhausted all diplomatic means of engagement and we have resolved to shut down Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to press our demand for effective PHC services across political wards in Nigeria.”

The National President of ALGON, Hon Kolade David, who received the protesting youths at the headquarters of ALGON, in Abuja, pledged to address various complaints raised on poor state of PHCs across the country.

The ALGON President who spoke through his aide, Dimeji Lamu, appreciated the youths for their calmness and maturity in agitating for their rights. “I want to assure you that your message will be delivered and you will hear from us shortly. I want to appeal to you to be of good conduct and respect,” he said.