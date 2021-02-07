Four lucky Nigerians are set to win Two Million Naira each in the Stanel Youth Empowerment Master Class organised by Stanel Group and set to hold in Awka on Friday.

The lucky participants that include youths will be part of the empowerment programme initiated by Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, the Chairman of the group.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Mr David Abakpa, Media Aide to Uzochukwu, said that the empowerment programme tagged ‘Access More with Stanel’ is being co-sponsored by Access Bank and the Anambra State Government.

The event which will hold at the Stanel Dome in Awka, Anambra will feature political and business leaders, while offering prizes to participants.

“In the 2021 edition, various attractive prizes will be won, including Dr Stanley Uzochukwu empowerment grants of two million Naira for four lucky registered participants of the Master Class who meet requirement.

“In the 2019 edition, a brand new car manufactured by Innoson Motors was won along with other prices.

“The Master Class shall be declared open by the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, while Senate Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and a former Senate President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim will be special guests,” the statement said.

Obi of Onitsha HRM Nnaemeka Achebe is expected as the Guest Speaker.

Participants will also listen to addresses from business leaders, including the Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe; Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Dr Allen Onyema and Chairman of COSCHARIS, Dr Cosmas Maduka.

“Other speakers are former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, CEO of Centre for Values in Leadership; Prof. Pat Utomi and CEO of KEMAPO Management Consulting Group, Prof. Lilian Orogbu.

“Actor Richard Mofe Damijo, Love Idoko Uloko, George Omoraro, Linus Idahosa, Kene Mkparu, Arch. Apeh Harrison and Kingsley Eze will serve as panelists,” the statement said.

There would also be a concert where renowned artists like Patoranking, Flavour, Funny bone, Slow dog, Umu Obiligbo, Zoro, Akpororo, Teni and Kcee will perform.

“Participants are strictly advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Stanel has made adequate provision for free face masks, hand sanitizers, sanitised T-Shirts, face caps and all participants shall be compelled to temperature checks and walk through sanitising boots,” it said. (NAN)