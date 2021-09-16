Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) has reiterated his commitment to empower youths and women in his constituency.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin Kanke and Kanam Federal constituency of the state, said this at the opening of a training/empowerment programme for 40 youths and women from his constituency in Pankshin.

Gagdi, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Mizim Haruna, said that youth empowerment would address the high rate of poverty and over dependence on white collar jobs.

According to him, the gesture will reduce youth restiveness and make women self-sufficient.

He explained that the training conducted in conjunction with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among young men and women.

The lawmaker said that the participants were carefully selected, adding that they would be trained in shoe making, hair weaving and styling.

“We have gathered here to train these youths and women from my constituency on shoe making, hair weaving and styling

“This is part of poverty alleviation, it is a way of empowering my people, particularly the young ones economically.

“As you can see, we are doing this in conjunction with the National Institute for Hospitality & Tourism

(NIHOTOUR), and so the participants were careful selected.

“We cannot empower everybody at the same time, but I believe at the end of this exercise, the beneficiaries will be useful to themselves, families and the society in general

“This underscores my commitment toward youths and women empowerment in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam,’’ he said.

Gagdi promised to continue to deliver on dividends of democracy to his people, adding that he would ensure his constituents got whatever was due to them.

He also promised to lobby for projects and programmes that would lift the standard of living of his people.

“As your representative, I will do my best and ensure that my people get whatever that is due to them.

“I will continue to lobby for projects that will be of benefit to my people,” he assured.

Earlier, The Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, said that the training would impart skills on the beneficiaries.

Represented by Mr Michael Shakums, the Coordinator of NIHOTOUR, Makurdi campus, Kangiwa explained that NIHOTOUR was an institute responsible for training, capacity building and regulation of professional practices for the personnel of hospitality and tourism industry.

“With the requisite standard of this institute, I will say you are in the best hands.

“Permit me to emphasise the importance of skills acquisition, acquiring certificate or paper qualifications is very important but of utmost importance is acquiring requisite skills in whatever profession you desire to pursue

“This training will impart you with the skills and knowledge that can offer you employment that improve your standard of living.’’ (NAN)

