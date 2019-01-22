Head of the Youth Mobilisation Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Tony Nwoye, has said Nigerians youths would give President Muhammadu Buhari 20 million votes in next month’s presidential election.

Revealing this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, Nwoye, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, said Nigerian youths were solidly behind President Buhari.

He said Nigerians youths appreciate their development and empowerment under President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore believes that “the polity is ready for Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 if and only if the prestigious good leadership team is ready to take its youth development programme to

the ‘Next Level’ of higher youth inclusion in leadership and the economy.”

Nwoye said he and his team have been able extract “strong commitments from Mr. President on his readiness to take his youth development programmes to the ‘Next Level’ of higher youth inclusion in leadership and the economy.”

He said following this promise, the youths have agreed to “deliver an avalanche of over 20 million votes to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019.” He said towards this end, his directorate would, from today, starting a nationwide mobilisation campaign for the youths.

The House of Representatives member said the mobilisation campaign was aimed at convincing Nigerian youths and students that they can trust president Buhari based on his positive youth development credentials.

Nwoye said the youths would benefit a great deal if Buhari wins next month’s presidential election, as such achievements as “reawakening of Nigeria’s national railway network, upgrade of airports; and revamping of

roads and highways would continue. He said the victory of Buhari would guarantee “Tradermoni Scheme, which has empowered over 350,000 MSMEs across the nation; the National School Feeding Programme; the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which has added over three million metric tonnes to our annual food supply, the N-Power Volunteers Scheme, which has recruited 500,000 graduates; the N-Power Volunteer Corps, which has trained over 200,000 youths; the N-Build Category, which has so far trained over 10, 000 non-graduates in vocational skills in 23 states of the federation; the Special Training Programme of NITDA that has trained several hundreds of young Nigerians with disabilities on ICT skills…