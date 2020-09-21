Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on his 58th birthday, describing him as a man with a large heart.

He said he joined friends and family to celebrate the consummate entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose kindness cuts across the nation.

According to a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he shares the moment of joy with political associates of Okorocha, ‘Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district in the ninth assembly, whose antecedents as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, President, Nigeria Red Cross Society, President/Founder, Rochas Foundation Inc, President, Rochas Group of Companies Limited, Pro-Chancellor, African Business School and former Chairman, Board of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency continues to resonate, especially among young leaders.’

The President said he believes Okorocha’s large heart and detribalised outlook on the country will continue to stand him out for recognition and appreciation, using his foundation to reach out to the poor and downtrodden in the society, building schools and health facilities, and providing scholarship for many.

As the Senator turns 58, the President affirmed that his dedication to the development of the country, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the citizenry deserves commendation.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Owelle Okorocha longer life and good health to keep serving the country and humanity.