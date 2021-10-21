There was anxiety in the South East, yesterday, as people of the region await the expected trial of leader of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, today, in a case of treason filed against him by the Federal Government.

This comes as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has tasked the President Muhammadu Buhari’s-led Federal Government to ensure it doused the tension in the zone.

The court already served a hearing notice on both parties, with the Federal Government also filing an amended charge against the IPOB leader.

In a statement, yesterday, President General of OYC, Okwu Nnabuike, said the trial provided the Federal Government the opportunity to calm frayed nerves in the South East.

“I must say what awaits the Federal Government tomorrow (today) is a date with history. We have heard in several quarters that the government is happy with the heightened tension and insecurity in the South East, but we chose not to believe it. However, here comes a time for the government to absolve itself of these allegations. The first step is that nothing should stop the appearance of Kanu in court. There is no room for excuses as the government has all the arsenal, all the security apparatus to make that happen.

“The only way to calm the restiveness in the South East is to ensure Kanu is arraigned in court tomorrow (today). The Federal Government should not think of any other option because it would be an invitation to disaster and trouble of unimaginable proportions in the zone. The OYC Worldwide has been interfacing with the angry youths in Igboland and we have continued to give them assurances that a political solution would secure Kanu’s freedom. We do not expect the government should blow away this opportunity. If the Federal Government could easily free and integrate Boko Haram terrorists who have murdered Nigerians and security agencies in their numbers, we find no reason it should not dialogue with the aggrieved Igbo youths.

“Unleashing the military on the South East will never bring a permanent solution, rather it will exacerbate the matter,” he said.

