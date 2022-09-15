A conglomeration of youths from different political parties and support groups in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State under the umbrella of the “New Era Youth Awareness and Leadership Vanguard”, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his remarkable achievements in Enugu North Senatorial District in particular and the state in general. They also endorsed his senatorial bid to represent the district in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Led by the Director General of New Era Youth Awareness and Leadership Vanguard, Chief Hon. Dr. Wilfred Kelechi Ameh, the youths appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, stressing that it is a great feat that “within your tenure you are able to give us a state medical university.”