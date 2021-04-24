From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed the killing of the commander of its Eastern Security Network (ESN), popularly known as “Ikonso”.

The late ESN commander was killed in the early hours of Saturday by a joint task force comprising of the military and the police at Awomama, Imo State, according to a police source.

Ikonso was alledged to have been behind the attack on the Imo State Correctional Centre in Owerri, the Imo State Police Headquarters attack and as well as other attacks on police stations in the state.

Reacting to his killing, IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful has threatened that the state Governor Hope Uzodinma will be punished for it.

Powerful in a statement he released to newsmen after Ikonso’s death condemned the killing.

The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorists herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful,’ the IPOB statement read.

‘The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly.

‘Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies that cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit Commander in cold blood, Uzodimma has stirred the hornet nest. He should get ready for a sting.’

Powerful alleged in the statement that Governor ‘Uzodinma decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by South East governors.

‘Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into EBUBEAGU. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.

‘Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join EBUBEAGU security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray Biafra agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hopeless governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.

‘Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to peneterate into the camp of Eastern Security Network (ESN). They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act!

‘Hope Uzodinma has murdered sleep, so he should be ready to stay awake! Fulani terrorists pretending as cattle sellers in Enugu destroyed police van and attacked government officials on lawful duty with AK-47 but no Army, police or DSS attacked them till now.

‘But ESN operatives defending our communities against the terrorists are being hunted like games everyday. The world has kept quiet over this atrocity until we begin our own madness.

‘Hope Uzodinma, as the body of Ikonso was paraded by Fulani jihadists in police and Nigerian Army, so shall it be your portion one day,’ Powerful warned.