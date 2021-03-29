From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

The President affirmed that the former Lagos State Governor has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country, while acknowledging his role in the stability of the APC, and advocating good governance.

He said he joints the teeming members of the ruling party in sharing the joyous occasion with the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, whose acumen and influence continue to resonate round the country and beyond.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he rejoices with the “patriot and statesman” on the 12th colloquium, an intellectual gathering to commemorate his birthday, that had over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that will move the nation forward.

Looking at the theme of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity”, President Buhari believes the choice of further highlighting loyalty to the country and the shared vision that will bring harmony and well-being to everyone is most timely, clearly reflecting Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.

The President felicitates with family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom.