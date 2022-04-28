From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, accused President Muhamamdu Buhari of incapacity and unwillingness of tackling Nigeria’s problems.

The organisation said Nigeria needs a government of national unity to tackle its insecurity problems and midwife a new democratic government.

It stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State home of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo advocating the restructuring of Nigeria and establishment of state police before the 2023 general election.

The communiqué signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, read: “The situation in the country is in a more decisive manner. In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocates for a government of National unity.

“Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian state must take place before the much-vaunted elections. We also recommend that states that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against state police are unfounded and self-serving.”