Prominent Diaspora Organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has appointed Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new general secretary, and Franklin as the deputy respectively.

The Yoruba diaspora organisation added that the move is in line with the agenda of the organisation to reorganise and reposition the diaspora group, insisting that it is also to expand the scope of the organisation and accommodate other like-minded Yoruba sons and daughters across the world.

In a statement made available to the media by the Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Omoladun Orolugbagbe, YOV stated further that the appointment into the two positions takes immediate effect.

“In its determination to reorganise and reposition the organisation for the actualisation of its agenda and future dream, the National Executive Council (NEC) which is the highest decision-making organ of YOV has appointed Ademiluyi as the new general secretary and Franklin as the deputy,” he said.

The decision, according to the YOV publicity scribe, is to reposition the organisation and further strengthen the group capacity to re-invent the dream of the Yoruba race.

Orolugbagbe,however, said the re-organisation of the YOV executives was done across all the departments of the coalition.