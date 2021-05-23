From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), on Sunday, declared three days national mourning over the sudden death of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers.

National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, who declared the three days national mourning in a statement, said the exercise will commenced on Sunday and end on Tuesday.

The youth organization also demanded an inquest and investigation into the series of crashes involving Nigerian Airforce (NAF) aircraft and helicopters.

He said: “This is a tragedy too much. Our country has passed this stage where military aircraft will crash like that and we call it normal. In less than one year, two military aircraft crashed for nothing without solid investigations. This will surely affect the security of our nation and war against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must do something about this before it is too late. Who knows who is next? It could be the President, a governor, Senator, military officers or ordinary citizens.

“Starting from today (Sunday), we shall observe three days mourning for our fallen heroes. YOWICAN urges the Federal Government to do same because these men are risking their lives to secure our nation.

“As we announce a three days national mourning, we demand an extensive inquest into this military plane crash and must be followed to the last.”

He commiserated with the military high command, the families of Lt. General Attahiru and the other officers and men who have paid the supreme price for the security of our nation.