Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Any attempt to truncate the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lead to Nigeria’s stagnation for a certain period, according to Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM).

YPM handed down the warning in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, when it declared nationwide support for Buhari and Osinbajo, during a press conference to mark the 72nd birthday of its National Coordinator, Chief Oladosu Oladipupo.

Oladipupo also appealed to Nigerians not to believe the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, that they should support his former deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party. (PDP) instead of Buhari, saying it’s the same Obasanjo that earlier passed a vote of no confidence on Atiku. “One point that we have always made is the collaboration with the traders…”