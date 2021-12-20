The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has started sales of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms ahead of the 2022 Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections.

Comrade Egbeola Martins, National Publicity Secretary of the party stated on Monday in Abuja that the decision was taken at the party’s 20th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“The NEC after its meeting on Saturday, Dec. 18, considered salient issues and programmes of the party and resolved as follow:

“The NEC ratified the timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

“Commencement of sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms starts from Dec. 20 and ends on Jan 16. 2022.

“Accordingly, Jan. 19 was approved for primaries to be held simultaneously in both states.

“All interested aspirants with the intention of running as candidates on the platform of our party are by this notice advised to obtain their forms from the national secretariat.’’

Martins stated also that the NEC reviewed the just-concluded Anambra governorship election upon a brief verbal report by the Anambra State Chairman, Prince Moses Obi.

It agreed that a more comprehensive written report on the election be prepared and submitted to the national secretariat on or before the end of the first week of February, 2022.

This is to enable a more informed decision on the events that led to the undesirable outcome of the election for the party.

Martins added that NEC also endorsed a restructuring of the party’s state chapters to reposition it to remain relevant and be considered as the only credible alternative party in 2023. (NAN)