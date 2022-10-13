From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A chieftain of Young Progressive Party, YPP and the Convener of Nigeria Rebirth , Dr. Chibuike Echem has dumped party for Peter Obi.

Dr Echem made this declaration at a press conference, on Thursday in Abuja. He said that this fourth coming general election should not be based on party but candidacy.

He explained that he is not going to become a member of Labour Party but has just joined Obi, who is the face of a new Nigeria and a national project.

“2023 election is a very important poll that will usher a new Nigeria once we’re able to get it right, thus very important aspect has triggered my sincere declaration and support for Mr Peter Obi as the capable candidate for Nigeria at this time. I hereby announce my voluntary withdrawal of my membership from the Young Progressives Party to support the present Nigerian Project.

“This election is not all about parties rather about candidate with the required energy and technical know-how in bringing forth the Nigeria of our dream.

” We have seen hope in Peter Obi,that is why most of us are out to join the project. Obi is a national project. It is time to do away with tribe, religion and political ideologies. We need a candidate that can be bold to address these challenges ravaging the country.

” This election, we the youths have decided to be involved. We must be at the table this time. It is time to demonstrate that we are the largest population in the country.

Dr Echem, therefore advised the young people not to sell their votes but collect the money and vote the right candidate.