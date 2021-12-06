From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Ekiti State, has condemned the attack on members of the party by hoodlums it alleged were from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during last Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Owoola Daramola, in a statement made available to newsmen, on Sunday, described the attack “as a rape of the nation’s democracy.”

According to Daramola, some YPP members who came to exercise their franchise were attacked, beaten and wounded in Ikole, Ilawe Ward 3 and 4, as well as Ado Ward 9.

Daramola said if they could do such during a local government poll, he wondered what they would do when the governorship and general elections take place.

“We all know the way APC conducts elections, even their internal democracy, we should not be surprised about what happened, they are known for thuggery, ballot box snatching, manipulation of elections and vote buying.

“We are not a party to be bought, cowed, underated, neither can any political party intimidate us. We should be proud today that we have achieved one thing and that is the fact that the entire state can see our seriousness and genuineness and today we are a major force to reckon with”.

The chairman, however, urged YPP members in the state to remain steadfast and committed to the course of the party, while assuring them

that the struggle is just starting.

“I want to assure you that we are not going to relent, nor get tired and that we are going to put better logistics and plans towards the 2022 governorship election.

“Don’t see what has happened as a defeat and don’t give up on the ballot revolution.

“Myself and some party leaders had gone round to visit some of those that were attacked and also put calls across to others, we pray for quick recovery for them.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate everyone for the role played, resources, energy, time and financial contributions put into last Saturday’s local government election in our dear state. I assure you that the party will explore all legal options to seek redress after consultations.”

