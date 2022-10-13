From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Absence of planing, refusal to think outside the box and perpetual absence from office are some of the reasons why Kwara’s incumbent governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, is failing in his duties as the polls approaches, explains Alhaji Waziri Yakubu Gobir, governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Ilorin, in the late hours of Wednesday.

Gobir, among other strong candidates from other parties but from same constituency in the state are seeking to wrestle power from AbdulRazaq and his All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming election next year.

Earlier in the day, Gobir at a governorship debate had itemised the lack of transparency in AbdulRazaq’s administration, saying that his failure to be open with expenditure has been a major undoing for the state government.

Taking it a notch higher with a media parley with selected media houses at his GRA Ilorin home, the Havard trained businessman and pharmacist explained in finer points why the state is in huge debt both external and internal, and why things appear not be working, as he sees it.

“There was never any attempt to do a needs analysis of the people,” Gobir explained.

According to him, even as private citizen of the state, he has, through his Gobir Foundation Organisation, GFO, in partnership with a transparency biased NGO had carried out needs analysis of what people in far flung communities in Kwara require to be liveable.

“We have established that our people need water, electricity, accessibility, healthcare facilities.

“These are the principal needs of our people and not building overhead bridges that are never completed or building roads haphazardly and not connecting anybody to anywhere,” Gobir said.

The YPP aspirant further went ahead to comment on the alleged debt overhang on the state.

He criticized the APC ruling state government for incurring huge debts since 2019 to execute what he described as white elephant projects in the state.

“I don’t have any problems with borrowing, but it should be for value and wealth creation for the people.”

According to him, “huge amounts have been taken to execute white elephant projects such as the esoteric Tanke overhead bridge in Ilorin.”

Commenting on the forthcoming general elections, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, said ” our chances are in the hand of God, the elections this time around will not be about big political parties but about individuals and personalities who can deliver the dividends of democracy.

“We made mistakes in the last elections in 2019, this is the time to correct our past mistakes by electing credible leaders,” he added.

On security challenges in the state, he explained that while the issue remains a nationwide one, he believes the state governor who is in control of security vote should be able to engage the security architecture available to him for the safety of the citizenry.

Gobir also identified poverty and unemployment as the two major challenges confronting the people of the state.

He said if elected in 2023, emphasis would be placed on opening up the rural areas where agricultural activities are hampered by poor infrastructural facilities, such as good roads, water and electricity among others.

Gobir further disclosed that he would also be given to Small and Medium Scale Businesses in the state to boost the economy and reduce the poverty rate among the people.