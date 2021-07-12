By Chukwudi Nweje

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has approached a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State to declare void the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) primary held on June 26, 2021, which produced Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the party’s candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

The originating summons FHC/AWK/CS/53/21, dated July 9, 2021, listed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Valentine Ozigbo as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The YPP is seeking the court to order a mandatory injunction mandating INEC to enforce the provisions of Section 87 (1) of the Electoral Act and Rule 4.5.1 and 4.8.2 of the Guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018 and voiding the PDP primary held on 26 June 2021 and barring the PDP and Andy Uba from participating in the Anambra 2021 elections.

The summons taken out by D. C. Denwigwe (SAN) and J.O. Asoluka (SAN) seeks a declaration of the court that the purported primary conducted by the PDP on June 26, 2021 and monitored by INEC is void ab initio, given that the condition precedent (of submission of delegates list seven days before the date of the primaries) required in Rule 4.5.1 and 4.5.2 of the Guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018 was not complied with.

It also seeks a declaration that having regards to Section 285 (14) (C) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 87 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as Amended), Part IF (15) (C) of the Third Schedule to the 199 Constitution (As Amended), Rule 4.5.1 and 4.5.2 of the Guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018 and the decision of the Supreme Court in APC V. Marafa (2020) 6 NWLR (Pt. 1721), INEC is wrong not to have barred the PDP from holding the purported primaries and further participation in the process for nomination of candidates for the November 6 Anambra State gubernatorial election over its failure to submit the list of delegates.

It is praying the court to order a mandatory injunction mandating INEC to enforce the provisions of Section 87 (1) of the Electoral Act and Rule 4.5.1 and 4.8.2 of the Guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018 by voiding the purported primaries held on June 26, 2021 and barring the PDP and Uba from participating in the Anambra 2021 elections.

