From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Young Progressives Party, YPP, has stated that it is optimistic of an impressive outing in 2023 general elections after it concluded its state Congress in Ilorin at the weekend.

The party also commended the Judiciary over judgements sacking defectors of defectors in Ebonyi and Cross Rivers, the biggest of which has affected Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Speaking to newsmen at the GRA, Ilorin YPP State Secretariat, Visited Bamaiyi, National Secretary of the party said that with completion of the set up of party structure in the state, the party is all set to take the state and the nation by storm.

He based his optimism on the success recorded during the membership drive of the party in the state.

“We currently have 60, 000 members in Kwara State and we have a target of hitting 300, 000.

“We also looking to contest all elective offices in Kwara State.

“These are 24 state assembly members, six reps and three Senatorial positions and then the governor.

“That is the task they have ahead of them and that will be accomplished.

“Very soon, we are going to have party primaries.

“We expect that credible candidates will emerge from there,” he said.

Bamaiyi also praised the judiciary over its decision in Ebonyi and Cross Rivers states.

“Our reactions to the court verdicts on defection is that we are excited.

“The court judgement is how party matters should be.

“It will regulate politicians who are just jumping from one party to the other who have no ideology.

“Before you join any political party, be sure you understand and buy into their ideology,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, outgoing chairman of the party, Charles Afolayin expressed satisfaction at work done on the party.

He stated that the party offers ready alternatives to parties in power in the country who failed the people.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate my team, the incumbent state executives of the party, all we have achieved thus far is a result of team work and their resilience and commitment to see that we succeed.

“I want to take a special time to appreciate Waziri Yakubu Gobir, Waziri Hausa and the Madawaki of Ilorin for his immense support,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party also recorded gale of new members who defected from the People Democratic Party, PDP, who were formerly recieved by the national officers of YPP.

Chief among the defectors recieved are Alhaja Ramat Oba-Jara, a former leader and supporter of Bukola Saraki in PDP and another former chieftain of the party, Agboola Abdulhameed.

They were accompanied by their members numbering thousands at the Congress.