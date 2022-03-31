The Young Progressives Party (YPP) suspended its 16th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, earlier billed to on March 30.

The party said the postponement was to honour the victims of the Kaduna-bound train which was attacked by suspected terrorists on Monday.

Comrade Egbeola Martins, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement issued after the meeting was suspended.

Martins said that the suspension was to honour those passengers who were killed, the injured, families and friends of the victims who were traumatised by the unfortunate incident.

“The suspension is to honour victims who were killed in the senseless attack and those kidnapped on the passenger train.

“After observing a one-minute silence in honour of the dead, a motion calling for the indefinite suspension of the meeting was moved by the National Publicity Secretary.

YPP National Chairman, Mr Bishop Amakiri, decried the rising spate of insecurity in the country and urged the government to ensure that the perpetrators were caught were prosecuted. (NAN)