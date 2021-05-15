The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Kaduna branch has appointed renowned grassroots coach, Marcellinus Anyanwu as its Grassroots Sports Ambassador to boost the federation’s local football development in the State.

In a letter addressed to the coach by the Federation, he was appointed following his achievements as a successful grassroots football coach.

The Al Ittifaq FC of Dubai coach was charged to put into use his wealth of experience and pedigree in grassroots sports development to further identify and develop more talents in Kaduna State.