The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Kaduna branch has appointed renowned grassroots coach, Marcellinus Anyanwu as its Grassroots Sports Ambassador to boost the federation’s local football development in the State.
In a letter addressed to the coach by the Federation, he was appointed following his achievements as a successful grassroots football coach.
The Al Ittifaq FC of Dubai coach was charged to put into use his wealth of experience and pedigree in grassroots sports development to further identify and develop more talents in Kaduna State.
In his words, coach Anyanwu said he is delighted to accept the appointment from the oldest sports body in Nigeria.
The coach said he’s confident of discharging the role excellently for the development of football in Kaduna and Nigeria.
“I salute YSFON for their faith in my potential and I’m looking forward to making a valuable contribution to develop sports in Kaduna State.
Sports unites different tribes in Nigeria and also unites the country by promoting peace and stability in the society,” coach Anyanwu stated.
