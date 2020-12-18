Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended Kano State Governor Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje for his unrelenting efforts in grassroots sports development in the country as well as his continuous sponsorship of the annual Ramat Cup; describing him as partner in progress.

In a statement by the national secretariat of the foremost grassroots sports development body, it stated that since the Governor came on board, he has changed the narratives of sports development not only in Kano State but the whole Federation.

The statement further stated that his decision to embark on massive upgrade of sporting facilities in Kano State is a testimony of his desire to use sports to empower the youths, fight social vices and reduce crime in the society.

According to the statement, the governor’s uninterrupted sponsorship of Ramat Cup is worthy of emulation noting the importance of sports in human capital development of youths.

The foremost grassroots sports development body in the country further expressed appreciation to the governor for identifying with its programmes just as it expressed joy that this years Ramat Cup was successefully completed before the outbreak of COVID~19 pandemic.

“We want to say a very big thank you to Gov Ganduje for his support to grassroots sports development especially his continuous sponsorship of Ramat Cup as we enjoined other governors to visit Kano State and see what he has done in the area of sports and emulate him”, the statement said.

The body also praised the governor on the recent committee he set up on Kano Pillars Football Club under the chairmanship of the Deputy Governor who also doubles as the National President of YSFON Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, describing his choice as good noting that it is confident the committee will come out with far reaching recommendations that will help in repositioning the club.