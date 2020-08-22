Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has congratulated former Super Eagles’ player, Daniel Amokachi, over his recent appointment as Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amokachi’s appointment, which took effect from August 11, was announced by Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and YSFON believes it was an appointment well deserved. In a statement by the federation signed by its National Secretary General, Patrick Okpavuehe, noted that they are confident that, Amokachi, a YSFON product who has participated in there numerous championships in the 80’s, will combine his experience as a player and coach in giving useful advise to the president on the best way to move Nigerian sports forward.