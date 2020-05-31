Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has congratulated the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, on his 54th birthday. In a statement by the Federation signed by both its President, who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, and Secretary General, Patrick, Okpavhuere, the body noted that it is happy that the minister has added another year and prayed the God Almighty to continue to strengthen him with good heath to enable him continue his good work. The federation, while urging the minister to continue the good work he is doing towards repositioning Nigerian sports as well giving equal attention to other sports, charging him to sustain his support to grassroots sports development which is necessary for the development of the country’s sports. “We’re happy that the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, clocked 54 years in good health and we pray that the Almighty God will give him good health to celebrate more happy years. We also urge him not to relent in the good work he is doing in repositioning Nigerian sports, most especially at the grassroots,” the statement concluded.