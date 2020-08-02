Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has congratulated Muslims in the country on this year’s Sallah celebration.

In a goodwill message from the body signed by its National President Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, it urged all Muslim faithfuls to always remember that Eid El~Kabir is a season of sacrifice, love and obedience.

Gawuna, who is also the Deputy Governor of Kano State advised all to avoid gathering and keep to the rules of the COVID- 19 guidelines as was issued by the Presidental Task Force and the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control.

“As Nigeria joins the rest of the World to mark this year”s Eid, we at YSFON felicitate with them and pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to guide and protect everyone especially in this period of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic”, the statement read.