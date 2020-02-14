National President of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State, has expressed delight at the high turnout of teams for this year’s Ramat Cup, which is holding in Kano State.

He said the high turnout of states in the annual competition being put together in memory of the late former Head of State, Gen. Muritala Mohammed, is an indication that Nigerians appreciate the Federation’s efforts towards grassroots football development in the country, promising that the body will continue to use its numerous programmes to discover talents at the grassroots.

“I’m happy that many states are participating in this year’s edition, which in the past has produced many talented players who later went ahead to play for the various national teams and clubs, both in Nigeria and abroad, and we’re going to sustain it.

Gawuna, while welcoming all the states’ contingents to the ancient city of Kano, through his Secretary General, Patrick Okpavurhe, charged them to be disciplined and play by the rules of the game, just as he reminded them that they are all potential winners.

“I want to welcome all of you to the warm hospitality which Kano State is noted for. It’s also important that you make discipline your watchword and play with the spirit of fair play at the back of your minds.

“You must avoid winning at all costs because all of you are winners, and I want to assure you that all logistics have been put in place by the Kano State Government for the successful hosting of this year’s tournament.