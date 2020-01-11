Following a successful 10-day camping organised late last year for U-19 players at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, the technical committee of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has submitted a 24-man list of outstanding players who were selected for further camping after a rigorous training handled by seasoned coaches.
These players according to the Federation will soon be invited back to camp for the next stage of the exercise.
The players include Musa Usman, Ademola Ismail, Paul Ejeh, Bright Ejembi, Dominic Stephen and Abdulmajeed Ahmed.
Also shortlisted are; Bala Anas, Kamal S. Fawa, Kabiru Mo- hammed, Aliyu Adedayo, Abdullahi Abba, Suleiman Alabi, Musa Mubarak and Faisal Umar.
Others that made the list are Awwal Sodiq Abubakar, Abdu- lazeez Mohammed, Friday Ihunwo, Mathew Ezekiel, Hassan Abdullahi, Sherrif Mohammed, Farinyaro. A. Ibrahim, Amos Daniel and Mustapha Isa
The statement said that the date and venue of the next stage of camping will be announced later.
