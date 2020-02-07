Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Government for it’s grassroots sports development programme, saying it’s happy with the efforts the government is making towards having a successful 37th edition of the annual Ramat Cup for U-16 boys slated for February 13-21 in Kano State.

A statement by the federation noted that the body was delighted with the partnership existing between it and the state government, positing that the annual Ramat Cup being sponsored by the Kano State Government had witnessed a lot of innovations since the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. According to the statement, the exemplary leadership of Governor Ganduje ably supported by his Deputy, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, who also doubles as the National President of (YSFON) had impacted positively on the general development of the state, even as it lauded the remarkable achievement recorded in the area of grassroots sports development, which had benefitted not only youth of Kano State, but others from various states of the federation.

“We’re happy with what the government of Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his deputy, who incidentally is our National President, Yusuf Gawuna are doing in grassroots sports development in Kano State, which has impacted positively on Nigerian youths.