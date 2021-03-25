Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) said that it would soon organise an athletics meet aimed at talent discovery in the country.

Rising from its apex body meeting held in Kano at the on-going annual Ramat Cup competition, President of the Federation, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna announced that the athletics meet which is expected to come up between June and July this year is part of YSFON’s efforts to develop sports at the grassroots even as he announced that the body is working round the clock to ensure that all its programmes for the year including the Chief of Naval Staff Football tournament hold this year since the COVID- 19 curve is gradually slowing down.

“I’m happy with the progress we’ve made not minding the global pandemic that put a hold to all sporting activities.” Our plan this year is to organise an athletics meet in the second quarter of this year and also ensure that all other programmes of the Federation including the Chief of Naval Staff football competition are held this year,” noted Gawuna who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano State.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the Central Working Committee, National Secretary of the Federation, Patrick Okpavuerhe, commended the National President for all his human and material support to the body; saying they are indeed grateful to him. He was also full of praises to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support and partnership.