Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has directed all its state chapters to organise play-off to select the best players that will represent their states at the 37th edition of Ramat Cup International Competition for U-16 boys slated for February 6-13 in Kano State.

According to a statement by the federation, signed by its National Secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, all states were expected to organise their play- off from January 10th – 25th 2020 after which the name of the state’s champion accompanied with passport photographs of each player, a group photograph of the team with a form duly filled indicating name, date of birth, age, body weight and height of the players with report of state play- off and fixtures attached to reach the National Secretariat on or before Friday, January, 2020.

States were also advised to come along with their athletes for 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×400 meters relay as there are plans to hold the President’s athletics championship simultaneously with the football competition.

The statement also reminded states that team’s arrival in Kano for the tournament is Wednesday February 5, 2020 just it stated that as usual accommodation shall be provided at school hostels for participating teams with an advise that state chapters should make provision for feeding and transportation of their players.