Emma Jemegah

As the foremost grassroots football body in the country, Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) rolls out the drum to celebrate 55 years of it’s existence, National President of the Federation, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna has commended the vision of the founding fathers, saying the body since it’s formation on April, 6, 1965 has blazed the trail in grassroots sports development in the country.

In a statement by the federation, he paid tribute to it’s former presidents; Alhaji GN Hamza, Prince, Dokun Abidoye and Alhaji Jamiu Tunde Ojulari of blessed memories, as well as the pioneer secretary general late Tony Eke and his successor, Malam Isa Idris, as well as the former PRO, late Ben Ekpo for their efforts in nurturing the federation.

Gawuna, who also doubles as Deputy Governor of Kano State noted that they are embarking on low key celebration because of the COVID~19 pandemic, with advise to all state chapters and Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene, wash hands regularly with soap and running water, use sanitizers, as well as observe social distancing as a way of fighting the deadly virus, with a promise that YSFON numerous programmes will bounce back after corona virus scourge.

The YSFON boss was also full of praises to the late pillar of sports in Africa, Chief M.K.O Abiola for his financial support to YSFON during his life time, noting that he single handedly sponsored Ramat Cup from inception until his death; saying that the body will never forget his contributions to sports development, not only in the country but the entire African continent, especially at the grassroots.