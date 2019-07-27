Actor, Yul Edochie has celebrated veteran actor, Sam Dede for impacting his life as his lecturer at the University of Port Hacourt, Rivers State.

Edochie took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to pour encomium on Dede.

He wrote: “Today, I want to celebrate this great man, Uncle Sam Dede. He was my lecturer in school, University of Port Harcourt, Theatre Arts Department, 98-2003, he taught us acting.

“His impact in my life is enormous. He taught me so much as an actor. We all wanted to be like him. He was like a father to us. He always told us that the best way we could make him proud is to succeed in Nollywood.

“Daddy I may not have kept in touch much, I know say I no dey hear word, but I have not forgotten you till this day, a great part of you still lives in me. I hope I have made you proud. Thank you sir. God bless you.”

Sam Dede is a Nigerian actor, director, politician and lecturer, born in 1965. He lectures in the University of Port Harcourt. Dede hails from Rivers State, Nigeria.

In 2005, Dede won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He is the current Director-General of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency.

