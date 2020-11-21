Magnus Eze, Enugu

Nollywood star Yul Edochie has emerged the brand ambassador of Paint Roxettes, Nigeria’s popular brand in the paints in the coating industry.

Edochie’s one-year endorsement deal followed the expiration of the similar contract with another Nollywood performer Rachel Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka.

The contract signing ceremony at the company’s head office, GRA Enugu, Enugu State, was witnessed by the management and staff of Paint Roxettes, some notable Nigerians, the company’s customers and the media.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chief Executive Officer of Paint Roxettes, Kaycee Orji, an architect, said in settling for the Nollywood actor as the company’s brand ambassador was borne out of the conviction that Edochie will not only add value to the company but also serve as a powerful and veritable tool to raise the product’s awareness.

‘Our choice for Yul as our brand ambassador is in line with our vision of providing our teeming customers with high-end painting and decorating services and unparalleled customer service. We do this because we want to remain the only source for the best products in terms of quality and colour options, affordability and quality control among the premium paint industries in Africa.

‘Besides bringing enormous value to our brand, Yul is hardworking. This is exemplified in the achievements he has recorded in Nigeria’s entertainment industry and the fact that he is an inspiration to young Nigerians who watch him on TV screens every now and then. Indeed, we at Paint Roxettes are proud to have Yul as our brand ambassador,’ Orji said.

He noted that as a paint manufacturing company making waves in Nigeria today, Paint Roxettes’ unique feature stems from the fact that it is a 5 hightech-in-1 Eco-friendly quality paint company with premium quality paints specifically formulated for the continent.

Responding, Edochie described his new appointment as an honour, stressing that his decision to take up the assignment was because of his respect for the company that has brought enormous innovation and technology advancement in the coating industry in Africa.

He said: ‘I accepted this assignment because I see in Paint Roxettes, a carefully packaged product eager to make the difference. I compare the endorsement today to a movie perfectly scripted by a wise man from the East. I must say that I am not in any way surprised about the way the product is dominating the market.

‘Let me pledge here and now that I will not disappoint; I will be an ambassador you will all be proud of. You have all known the kind of passion I bring into whatever I elect to do especially in entertainment and politics.’

Paint Roxettes is a member of the K.KH-Roxettes Group.