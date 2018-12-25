Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), on Tuesday, enjoined Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as panacea for national cohesion and development.

ADP National Chairman, who doubles as the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, made the appeal on the occasion of Christmas celebration

In a statement signed by the Director, Media of his Campaign Organisation, Pan Ibrahim, he reminded Christians the lessons that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes and the need for them to imbibe His teachings on tolerance, peace and love for one another.

He also used the occasion to call on Nigerians to pray for the nation, especially as the general election draws nearer.

Sani expressed optimism that the ADP when voted into power come 2019 will address the ills of the present administration.