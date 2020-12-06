By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace airline has assured customers that it has made adequate preparations to effectively service all its routes during the Christmas season, especially the South East and South-South destinations.

In a statement signed by the airline’s Chief Operating Officer,Toyin Olajide, the airline assured that more aircraft would be deployed to all destinations with high passenger demand.

She said some of its aircraft ferried abroad for maintenance have started returning and would be deployed to those destinations currently underserved to ensure that it meet the travel demand of its customers.

Olajide assured all passengers who are yet to get flights for their trips during the Christmas season that the airline has the capacity to airlift them to their respective destinations. It urged travellers not to worry as it is yet to roll out its Christmas schedule, which would ensure that every route is effectively serviced.

“It has come to our notice that a lot of South- South and South East bound passengers are frustrated at the lack of available airline seats for their trips this Yuletide season and have become apprehensive as a result. We wish to assure them that Air Peace shall provide enough flights to accommodate all who wish to travel. We are yet to roll out our Christmas schedule as our planes have started arriving the country from maintenance checks abroad.

“We shall be rolling out multiple flight schedules for the season from the December 16 for the following destinations: Enugu, Owerri, Asaba, Uyo, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Benin. We assure our teeming Passengers of top-notch service and safe trips,” Olajide said.