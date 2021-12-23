From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Idemili North local government area of Anambra state Chief Ralph Asha Nnabuife has warned youths to desist from any criminal activities such as armed robbery, cultism, prostitution and use of hard drugs during this festive period in the area.

He said that the council area has been peaceful in the recent time which he said would sustained without relenting, warning the criminals to leave the area or prepare to face the music from the security agents.

Nnabuife who gave the warning while presenting items including cash, bags of rice, tomatoes and onions to the people of the area during this year’s Christmas party celebration at his residence in Nkpor community.

H said: “This is the mode of the season, the Christmas period. This constituency called Idemlili North is my constituency and each year, I tried as much as possible to get the people gather to celebrate with them during this period especially my friends, my party members and those who supported us in the last governorship election.

“For the past 15 years I have been doing this every year. This year I made it to be larger because I invited 467 polling units agents within Idemili north with 12 wards in the council area and also my people Nkpor 1 &2 and all the local government party executives.

“I urge my people to live straight forward life, live within their means. The youths should not indulge in crime like hard drugs, armed robbery, kidnapping, prostitution etc. Parents should warn their children to stay away from trouble and crime within this period.

“Within one or two months now our area has been peaceful, no crisis or breakdown of law or order and I believe we should sustain the tempo and ensure hitch-free festivity in Idemili north. I wish the people of Idemili North merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance”.

He said that APGA won the governorship election due to its acceptance and support from the people of the state.

“While the major reason for success was the fact that we chose good candidate in the person of our governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo who is renowned professor of economics known worldwide. So, his track record and great achievement of our hard working governor, Chief Willie Obiano cemented out success in the last election” Nnabuife stated.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Agnes Obiekwu, Mr. Johnson Ogadi, Miss Chidimma Osakwe thanked Chief Nnabuife for his kind gesture especially this festive period.

They however prayed God to guide and protect the council boss to continue to affect the lives of the citizens.