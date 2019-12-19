The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says no fewer than 2,054 personnel have been deployed in different parts of the state to beef up security during the Yuletide.

The Public Relations Officer of the command and Assistant Commandant, Mr Edwin Okadigbo, stated this in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday.

He said officers from the Chemical Biological Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Anti Vandal Unit and other tactical teams of the command were mobilised for the Yuletide operations.

The statement quoted the state Commandant, Mr David Bille, to have urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestaton.

“The command is prepared to ensure that there is no record of criminal activities during the celebration in the state,” the statement added.

Okadigbo further stated that commercial and residential areas as well as recreational centres would be adequately patrolled to deter criminals from perpetrating acts of criminality.

He stated: “Members of the public are therefore enjoined to cooperate with NSCDC operatives who have been deployed in their respective areas for their security.

“Criminally-minded persons are advised to steer clear of Anambra,” adding that the command “has put in place potent security arrangements for an uninterrupted celebration.”

He released some special telephone numbers for the public in case of any emergencies as follows: 08065690372, 09069169532, 08036011552 and 08035771835. (NAN)