From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya has urged troops in the battlefronts of counter-insurgency operation in the northeast to sustain current tempo of vigilance and heat on insurgents and terrorists in the area.

Gen Yahaya spoke to troops of Sectors 3 Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) at Cross Kauwa, Bormo liberated community and volatile Monguno town along the Lake Chad shores during a Christmas luncheon.

“He commends their gallant spirits in the fight against the Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram terrorists especially in the Northern Borno, and urged the troops to maintain the tempo in order to achieve more victory,” a statement from the Sector’s spokesman, Maj Ojo Adenegan quoted the COAS

The statement said the COAS was represented by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Stevenson Olabanji who led the Army Headquarters team to celebrate and interact with the troops

The commander on behalf of the army chief assured troops of delivery of more latest military hardware and platform to give the operation a boost

He said the COAS Christmas and New Year .message to the troops was anchored on his vision to “build a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

Monguno and Cross Kauwa are located in the northern part of Borno, the worst hit by over 12 years insurgency