The Chairman and Proprietor of Pacesetters group of schools in Abuja, Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon has appealed to prominent Edo sons and daughters to emulate the virtues of late Capt Wells Idahosa Okunbo, whom he said touched many lives with his resources.

Imansuagbon, stated this last weekend as his annual free rice train berthed in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state and his home town, Ewohimi in Esan South East Local Government Area to commenced the free rice distribution across the local government in the state.

The Philantropist who donated food items and cash to Christ family Orphanage Otoukwe, Agenebode also urged all well meaning Nigerians to join hands with him to fight hunger and share with the less privileged, needy and the down trodden.

The former Edo State Governorship aspirant said he decided to embark on the free rice sharing in the last twelve years at every Christmas to ameliorate the suffering of the of the State.

He stated: I’m calling on all Nigerians, Edo sons and daughters to join me in the struggle to defeat hunger in Edo state, we need to feed our children. We just have to conquered hunger.

“Let us learn from late Capt Hosa Okunbo, he gave to everyone , he shared with all that came in contact with him. You don’t need to be super rich to share with the needy. Our leaders must see now that our people are hungry.

“Leaders must feel the suffering of the people. If you eat and your neighbor can’t then we are in trouble. Look at the way people are struggling to grab 10kg bag of rice. I will do everything to fight hunger” He noted.

77 years old proprietor of Christ Family Orphanage, Mrs Ebohia Rabi Bello, in Agenebode, with over 216 less privileged children thanked the philantropic gesture of the donor, Ken Imansuagbon.

“Infact, this is the third time the rice man is visiting us with loads of food items. We are very grateful and prayed that God should grant his heart desires”.

